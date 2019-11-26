Walter Presents Founders Launch Drama Producer With Channel 4 Backing

Eagle Eye Drama is created by Walter Iuzzolino, Jo McGrath and Jason Thorp to produce English-language series inspired by foreign-language hits.

The founders of international drama streaming service Walter Presents on Tuesday unveiled the launch of drama production firm Eagle Eye Drama, which will make English-language series inspired by foreign-language shows.

The new company will focus on producing English-language drama series inspired by foreign-language hit shows they have discovered and championed on Walter Presents.

Like Walter Presents, Eagle Eye Drama has the backing of U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, which will be investing in it through its Indie Growth Fund and taking a minority stake in the new company. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

Walter Iuzzolino, Jo McGrath and Jason Thorp are the three founders and creative team behind Walter Presents.

Eagle Eye Drama said it has "several dramas" on its development slate and has already won two commissions from two networks, but said it would only unveil these projects early next year.

Said Iuzzolino, CEO of Eagle Eye Drama: "Walter Presents is uniquely placed to spot drama series with the potential to become stand out brands on the international stage and to identify the European creatives with the talent to produce beautifully crafted stories. The next logical step for us is to bring together the best drama ideas from around the world and the most inspiring production talent who can re-imagine them for a mainstream English-speaking audience.”

Added Alex Mahon, CEO of Channel 4: “Walter’s passion, expertise and understanding of tastes in global TV drama is unrivaled, demonstrated by the huge success of Walter Presents. We’re very excited to extend our successful partnership with Walter, Jo and Jason as they expand into production to bring foreign TV gems even closer to British audiences through this innovative venture.”