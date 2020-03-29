Ready for a Quarantini? Walton Goggins Shares 6 Favorite Drink Recipes

The actor and Mulholland Distilling co-founder offers up ideas for after-WFH drinks.

Hey, everybody, WG here. OK, here we are, doing our part to slow the rate of infection by staying away from each other. If there is a silver lining to all of this, maybe it’s to be more grateful for the unconditional time we’re used to spending with one another. A few days into my limited contact with friends, co-workers and family have me taking inventory of my life and the joy I derive from interacting with the world around me, the comfort of not having to cut a 6-foot swath when walking around strangers. If I’m honest, I’ve taken it for granted. I won’t anymore. I like people. I need people. I love people! It is important in this time to take care of ourselves, to boost our immune system as much as possible. But if you say, “Fuck it, I need a drankkk” — I did it day one! — here are six recipes to try at home while waiting it out. Restaurants and bars the world over will at some point be filled again with music, laughter and conviviality. I can’t wait to see you there.

April Showers

Ingredients

2 oz. Mulholland Gin

Rosemary sprig

Lightly muddled lime

4 oz. tonic water

Directions

Add squeeze of lime to gin and top o with quality tonic water in a Collins glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and rosemary.

May Flowers

Ingredients

1.5 oz. vodka

.75 oz. chamomile syrup (make by steeping chamomile tea and adding equal parts sugar)

.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

Directions

Shake ingredients together in a cocktail tin with ice. Strain into a tumbler with ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and/or chamomile flower.

Breakfast in Bed

Ingredients

2 oz. whiskey

.5 oz. maple syrup

Angostura bitters

Orange and lemon peel

Directions

Add all ingredients in an Old Fashioned glass with ice and stir. Garnish with an orange peel and lemon peel.

Home Basil (Gimlet)

Ingredients

1.5 oz. gin

Basil leaves

.75 oz. fresh

lime juice

.5 oz. simple syrup (make with equal parts water and sugar)

Directions

Put basil and other ingredients in a shaker; don’t muddle, but shake with ice. Strain into a stemmed glass. Garnish with basil leaf.

Earl Grey Gold Rush

Ingredients

1.5 oz. whiskey

.75 oz. Earl Grey honey syrup (make by steeping Earl Grey tea and adding equal parts local honey)

.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

Directions

Shake ingredients together in a cocktail tin with ice. Strain into a tumbler with ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Sage Advice

Ingredients

2 oz. vodka

2-4 sage leaves

Grapefruit soda

Lime

Salt

Directions

Lightly press sage leaves into a Collins glass with ice. Top o with a quality grapefruit soda. Garnish with lime wedge and salt.

A version of this story first appeared in the March 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.