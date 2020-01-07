Walton Goggins Shares His Favorite Hot Spots Near L.A.'s Staples Center

The Mulholland Distilling co-founder and star of IFC Films' 'Three Christs' reveals which bars he favors for a pre-hoops drink.

OK, so you've landed downtown for a game. Lakers … Clippers … not even wading into those waters, but regardless of your team of choice, it's time for a well-apportioned spirit at one of DTLA's finest haunts. These are a few of my favorite places to go near Staples, before or after the game.

FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM NIGHTS

Sometimes it's right to eat light, and at Mediterranean-inspired Pilot at the Hoxton, with its sweet live-fire cooking, I dig right into the "Grand Aioli" for vegetables and tableside aioli. When I mix that with a fine G&T … it's summertime every time.

1060 S. Broadway

FOR A NEW YORK-STYLE NIGHT OUT

I spend a fair amount of time in NYC, and sometimes I crave that city's shoulder-to-shoulder energy. The NoMad L.A.'s Giannini Bar scratches that itch. I get a dirty martini and herb fries and I’m filled with the mad beauty that only New York offers.

649 S. Olive St.

FOR A HOTEL BAR WITH HISTORY

Arts District Firehouse Hotel is an old-school fire station that just slays it as a boutique hotel. Pass through the arched engine-red doors, stroll into the sexy-and-moody 50-shades-of-green bar, and feel the decades of heroes sliding down the brass pole and racing out to save some lives. Take a seat, order the dry-aged burger and a whiskey on the rocks.

710 S. Santa Fe Ave.

FOR CITY LIGHTS WHILE PERCHED ON A STOOL

Upstairs at the Ace Hotel is my jam. I can sit and sip all night, looking out at this remarkable metropolis that I ventured to 27 years ago with only a dream and $300 in my pocket. I revel in all the hopes that my city conjures in those dreamers as they come here to fulfill their destiny.

929 S. Broadway

FOR A WALK-UP BAR EXPERIENCE

One night, I'm wandering away from Staples, in search of some urban magic and at the corner of 11th and Hope, happen upon Prank Bar. I can pull up a stool at this corner bar and feel like I'm in the middle of it all, watching passersby head to their game, concert or date night. It’s where I go to feel connected to the new L.A., the vibrant and sparkling new heart of my city.

1100 S. Hope St.

FOR A MEMBERS ONLY EXPERIENCE

Caña Rum Bar is a magic find. I love rum (when I’m not drinking Mulholland, of course!) and Caña Rum Bar is that special spot where for only 20 bucks, anyone can become a member of the Rum Society and get down with some wild rum creations! It’s where I go for some quiet time when I’m in the thick of it all!

714 W. Olympic Blvd.

FOR THE SHEER FUN OF IT

It’s The Palm, man! Come on! Outside of Dan Tana’s, Pacific Dining Car and Taylor’s Steak House, The Palm Los Angeles is the OG steakhouse I hit when nothing will do but a steak and baked potato, some creamed spinach and a bottle of fine cabernet! The place to go when I’m downtown and needing some old-school service and vibe.

1100 Flower St.

A version of this story first appeared in the Jan. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.