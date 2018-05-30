Wanda Sykes, Jenna Dewan Join Sarah Hyland in Rom-Com 'The Wedding Year'

From left to right: Stefanie Keenan, Greg Doherty, Jeff Kravitz, all Getty Images

Anna Camp and Patrick Warburton are also joining the cast of the Sarah Hyland-fronted rom-com.

The Sarah Hyland-fronted rom-com The Wedding Year has set an ensemble cast that includes Wanda Sykes, Jenna Dewan and Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp.

Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic will helm the feature, which centers on a marriage-resistant Los Angeles photographer (Hyland) who is invited to 15 weddings in the same year with her new ready-to-settle-down boyfriend, played by Dear White People actor Tyler James Williams.

Keith David and Patrick Warburton are also set to star, along with Tom Connolly, Grace Helbig and Fred Grandy.

The Wedding Year, written by Don Diego, is currently filming in Los Angeles. Lakeshore’s Gary Lucchesi, Marc Reid and Mark Korshak will produce, with Hyland executive producing.