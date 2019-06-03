The 5 Most Memorable Looks at Wango Tango 2019

Taylor Swift, Halsey and Ally Brooke made the list.

Singers rang in Pride Month with iHeartRadio's Wango Tango concert on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Stars sported plenty of tie-dye and rainbow prints in celebration of the summer kickoff.

Here are five of the best on-stage style moments, from Halsey to the Jonas Brothers.

1. Taylor Swift

The pop princess embraced Pride Month through her on-stage looks at Wango Tango by costumer Jessica Jones and stylist Joseph Cassell. The pair created a tie-dye cropped jacket with long fringed sleeves, plus a pair of rainbow-patterned high waisted corset shorts worn over a neon yellow tee. The "Style" singer completed her LGBTQ ally look with a pair of Stella McCartney Eclypse rainbow sneakers ($685) with rainbow soles.

The costume was fitting, considering Swift's latest political campaign to support the Equality Act and ensure equal rights for the LGBTQ community. On stage, she doubled down and said, "It's wonderful to be spending this particular evening with you because today is the first day of Pride Month. A lot of my songs are about love, and I just feel like, who you love, how you identify, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life. And you should have the same exact rights as everyone else."

2. Ally Brooke

The former Fifth Harmony member crooned her new song, "Lips Don't Lie" while sporting custom thigh-high white boots with lip prints, styled by Rafael Linares, for the occasion. She paired them with a white corset top and bottoms by L.A. designer Bryan Hearns.

3. Halsey

Clearly a fan of bold prints, Halsey rocked black and neon green tie-dye boyfriend jeans ($78, from Jaded London) and a crop top to go with her black Jimmy Choo boots and black hair, which she said was not a wig.

4. The Jonas Brothers

Taking a step away from their colorful "Sucker" music video style, The Jonas Brothers wore matching black-and-white ensembles for their return to the Wango Tango stage after 11 years. Joe sported checker print sleeves on his varsity jacket, and Nick opted for zebra pattern detailing on his.

5. Ava Max

"Sweet but Psycho" singer Ava Max looked like a Lady Gaga mini me on stage. She sported her signature uneven blonde hair with a green and purple long-sleeve top from Zemeta, her own black leather pants, silvery stiletto boots from Steve Madden and an iridescent trench coat by Avec Les Filles ($159).

"Ava's music and image is a big part of our fittings," Max's stylist Janelle Renee told THR. "She sends me a lot of inspo and ideas so we can collaborate during the fitting to come up with looks that will be her own. Her music and her as a person are both quirky and fun but also fashionable and eye catching. She has so many great ideas and doing this fitting with her was so much fun!"