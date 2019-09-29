BBC Unveils First Look of 'The War of the Worlds' Adaptation in Debut Trailer

Set in Edwardian England, the series is directed by Craig Viveiros and stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall, Robert Carlyle and Rupert Graves.

An alien invasion has struck England in the first trailer released Sunday for the BBC's upcoming reboot of H.G. Wells' sci-fi novel, The War of the Worlds.

"It seems like something has arrived in England," a voice is overheard saying in the trailer, after Horsell Common is struck by a meteor, to which the locals believe was something that "erupted from Mars." Soon they learn they are in grave danger and must learn how to survive after falling victim to a vicious alien invasion.

Set in Edwardian England, the series is directed by Craig Viveiros and stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall, Robert Carlyle and Rupert Graves. The story follows the attempt by one couple, played by Spall and Tomlinson, to escape the ruthless Martians who are determined to destroy all human life as they endeavor to conquer the planet.

The reboot is being produced by Betsan Morris Evans, and Damien Timmer, Preethi Mavahalli, Harness, Viveiros, Tommy Bulfin, Minglu Ma and Jamie Brown share executive producer credits.

The War of the Worlds will air in Europe on TF1 in France, Movistar+ in Spain, LaF via Sky Italy, Channel 1 in Russia, Ireland's RUV, YLE in Finland and on Epic Drama in Central and Eastern Europe.

The series was also picked up by Foxtel in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, Blue Ant Media in Canada and with M-Net in Africa. The Mammoth Screen production for the BBC is being co-produced with Creasun Media, in association with Red Square.