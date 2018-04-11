Warner Bros. Declines to Renew Brett Ratner's Financing Deal

The producer's RatPac-Dune Entertainment had a $450 million slate financing facility that covered costs on some of the studios' biggest blockbusters.

Warner Bros. has severed all ties with movie director-producer Brett Ratner, who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and misconduct last November.

The studio will not renew its deal with RatPac-Dune Entertainment, the $450 million slate financing facility that covered costs on some of Warner Bros.' biggest blockbusters, including Fantastic Beats and Wonder Woman.

RatPac-Dune was established in 2013, when Ratner partnered with James Packer and now U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as well as silent investors like the Koch brothers and Bill Gates. Packer later left, at which time Ukrainian-born billionaire Len Blavatnik came on board.

The RatPac-Dune deal expired this March, and it was expected that the studio would not renew the financing agreement. RatPac-Dune is behind a few of the studio's recent releases like Tomb Radier and Ready Player One. This weekend's release Rampage, the monster movie starring Dwayne Johnson, will be the last film financed under the agreement.

RatPac-Dune is separate from Ratner's production company RatPac Entertainment. In November, following the Los Angeles Times report that detailed allegations of his sexual harassment and misconduct, Warner Bros. chose not to renew Ratner's first-look deal and had him vacate his offices on the lot. He was also removed as a producer on the film adaptation of the best-selling novel The Goldfinch.