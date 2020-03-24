Warner Bros. Delays Release of 'In the Heights,' 'Scoob!' Due to Coronavirus

The adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical was set to hit theaters June 26.

Warner Bros. on Tuesday delayed the release of the upcoming musical In the Heights and the animated feature Scoob! amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scooby Doo film, which stars an ensemble voice cast including Mark Wahlberg and Zac Efron, was slated for a May 15 release. Meanwhile, Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights was set to hit theaters June 26.

The studio has not yet determined new release dates.

In the Heights follows a bodega owner (Anthony Ramos) who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after he inherits his grandmother's fortune.

Warners also pushed back the release of the superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, initially slated to open June 5, to Aug. 14. It fills the release slot of James Wan's horror pic Malignant, starring Annabelle Wallis, which is now undated.

The studio did not announce a decision on Christopher Nolan's sci-fi Tenet, which is currently scheduled to bow July 17.

In the Heights now joins a long list of studio tentpoles, including Mulan, Black Widow, F9, No Time to Die and A Quiet Place Part II, which have had their releases postponed due to the coronavirus, leaving the upcoming theatrical calendar.

Major U.S. cities and moviegoing markets across the globe have rolled out protective measures including closing all non-essential businesses and issuing "shelter-in-place" warnings to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus. Cinemas across the nation, including the three largest theater chains, announced an indefinite closure of their theaters.