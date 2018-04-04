Former Warner Bros. Exec Sue Kroll Launches New Banner, Will Produce 'Six Billion Dollar Man'

The exec worked at the studio for 24 years before stepping down in January in a shake-up.

Former Warner Bros. marketing chief Sue Kroll has officially launched her own production banner, Kroll & Co. Entertainment, with the veteran exec coming on board several high-profile Warners projects that will make up her initial slate.

Kroll will act as a producer on The Six Billion Dollar Man, the recently greenlit update on the 1970s television show, joining producers Stephen Levinson, Bill Gerber, Scott Faye and Karen Lauder.

She will also be a producer on Nemesis, the adaptation of the Mark Millar comic that Ridley Scott is developing; YA adaptation The Selection that producers Denise Di Novi and Pouya Shahbazian are working on; an untitled Sandra Bullock comedy that the actress is producing with Michael Bostick.

Kroll worked at Warners for 24 years before stepping down in January in a shake-up. She was given a producer pact as part of her exit. Her new shingle will be based on the Warners lot in Burbank and she will look to develop television, digital and other content.

“My passion for film and television and for telling great stories is not only the cornerstone of my wonderful career, but has also been a huge part of my life since I was a young girl enthralled by the moving image,” said Kroll in a statement. “I am excited to be collaborating in this new capacity with amazing, visionary filmmakers, many of whom I have known and worked with, and to also champion new and unique voices. This is just the beginning."

The launch came with some powerful testimonials from some high-powered people with whom Kroll has worked, among them Steven Spielberg.

Said the filmmaker: “Over the years, I have seen Sue in action as one of the most inspired marketing minds in the industry, most recently on the campaign for Ready Player One. I trust her instincts, appreciate her unflagging devotion to her work, and admire her knowledge of film. I am looking forward to collaborating with her in her new capacity as a producer in the very near future.”

Kroll has also come aboard as an executive producer on A Star Is Born, the remake starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and Motherless Brooklyn, being directed by Ed Norton.