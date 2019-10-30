Warner Bros. Film Chairman Toby Emmerich Extends Contract, Carolyn Blackwood Elevated to COO

Emmerich has been heading up the film group since 2017, while Blackwood has been at the company for 20 years and will oversee day to day operations in her new position.

Toby Emmerich has extended his contract as chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, while Carolyn Blackwood has been promoted to the newly created chief operating officer role at the film group, the studio said Wednesday.

Emmerich has been chairman of the film group since 2017 and his role will be expanded to include a "broad range of emerging strategic priorities" at Warner Bros. and parent company WarnerMedia.

"Toby is a distinguished entertainment executive whose track record speaks for itself. Since my arrival at Warner Bros., he has been an extraordinary partner. I am thrilled to have him by my side as we take Warner Bros. and Warner Media forward," said Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff.

Meanwhile, Blackwood, who had been with the studio for 20 years, will be overseeing the day to day operations at the film studio that will include production, business affairs and music. She will also continue to oversee New Line Cinema and Warners' live stage division, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

Sarnoff added, "When you look at the terrific performance of New Line over the years, it's obvious that Carolyn's formidable leadership skills have played an integral part in its success. I am excited for her to take on this larger Pictures Group role."

After ascending to chairman of the film group, Emmerich was credited with stabilizing the studio after a string of box office misses, with 2018 hits such as A Star is Born, Crazy Rich Asians and the blockbuster Aquaman that led Warners to hit a new studio record with $5.6 billion worldwide. Emmerich has faced a rockier 2019, fielding box office flops such as The Kitchen, Blinded by the Light and The Goldfinch, but has seen success with the riskier Joker, which has earned more than $800 million worldwide and become the top-grossing R-rated pic in box office history.

Blackwood, who most recently held the position of New Line's president and chief content officer, has helped oversee The Conjuring universe, James Wan's hit horror franchise, and the Hobbit movies, which she had shephered at the studios. She'll continue reporting to Emmerich in her new role.