Warner Bros. Film Chief Praises Ousted CEO Kevin Tsujihara: "Godspeed"

Kevin Tsujihara may be gone from Warner Bros. Entertainment, but he wasn’t forgotten at the studio’s CinemaCon presentation.

Kevin Tsujihara may be gone from Warner Bros. Entertainment, but he wasn’t forgotten at the studio’s CinemaCon presentation.

Toby Emmerich, who worked under the ousted executive and is chairman of the motion picture group, delivered an emotional tribute when taking the stage to present the studio’s upcoming slate and celebrate the success of last year. “There is someone who isn’t here but has left his mark in Warner Bros. history, responsible for one of the greatest periods in financial growth in our company, and leading us to be a more diverse and inclusive studio in our executive ranks," he said. "A big thank you all of us at Warner Bros., and a special wish from me for godspeed to Kevin Tsujihara.

Tsujihara's exit from Warner Bros., where he was chairman and CEO for six years, was announced on March 18. "It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees and our partners for Kevin to step down as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.," WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said in a statement about the movie. Tsujihara's replacement has not yet been named.

The shakeup occurred less than two weeks after The Hollywood Reporter published a story revealing texts between Tsujihara and the actress Charlotte Kirk, which appeared to show the studio's top exec working to get her roles amid a sexual relationship between the two. The actress appeared in the Warner Bros. films How to Be Single and Ocean's 8.

“Mr. Tsujihara had no direct role in the hiring of this actress," Tsujihara's attorney said in a statement at the time. Additional reporting by THR found that Millennium Films' founder and CEO Avi Lerner had also pushed Kirk for roles, including in this year's superhero flick Hellboy, a casting that was resisted by the film's producer.

Prior to Tsujihara's ouster from Warner Bros., Bad Robot co-CEO Katie McGrath (who is also the spouse of J.J. Abrams) expressed to Stankey that Tsujihara's remaining at the studio would be a "values" issue, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Bad Robot has a major deal at WB, which has yielded titles including HBO's Westworld and Hulu's Castle Rock, but competitors are courting McGrath and Abrams' company, attempting to lure them away.

In terms of film projects, Tsujihara was a driving force behind 2018 summer hit Crazy Rich Asians. A year ago, he sat in the audience at CinemaCon, where the film’s staff shared footage.

Katie Kilkenny contributed to this report.