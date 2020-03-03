Warner Bros. Hires Former Fox Exec Toby Tennant for Europe Distribution Role

He will be based in London and report to Andrew Cripps.

Warner Bros. Pictures has hired industry veteran Toby Tennant as vp EMEA regional distribution.

Tennant will be based in the studio's London office, reporting to president of international distribution Andrew Cripps in a newly created position aimed a maximizing communication and operational effectiveness with regional partners, both internal and external, and working across both Warner Bros. affiliate and licensee territories.

Tennant was perviously vp sales and distribution EMEA at 20th Century Fox International and later Disney following its acquisition, overseeing 42 territories across the region.

“Toby has an impressive track record of driving theatrical distribution sales across EMEA," said Cripps. "He will play a key role in the region as we refine our operational efficiencies and distribution strategies to build on our market success. I look forward to working with him as we continue to maximize the Warner Bros. release slate."

Added Tennant: "Warner Bros. has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond.... I very much look forward to joining the team and working with new colleagues across the region as well as with long-standing exhibition partners."

Tennant, who began his career at Fox in 2000, is set to join Warner Bros. on March 9, with an upcoming slate that includes Wonder Woman 1984, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Roald Dahl’s The Witches.