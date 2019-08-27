Warner Bros. Interactive to Open San Diego Studio Focused on Mobile Games

The new studio will develop free-to-play titles.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the studio's video game division which launched in 2004, is opening a new studio in San Diego focused on creating free-to-play mobile games.

WB Games San Diego will be led by Tom Casey, who serves as vp and studio head at WB Games Boston, in tandem with his current role.

The San Diego office joins Warner Bros. Interactive's growing roster of studios which includes outposts in Montreal, New York and San Francisco, in addition to the aforementioned Boston studio. Other Warner Bros. Interactive subsidiaries include AAA studios Rocksteady (London) and Mortal Kombat maker NetherRealm (Chicago), among others.

Warner Bros. Interactive currently offers a number of mobile titles, many of which are licensed from the studio's entertainment properties, such as Harry Potter, DC Comics heroes like Batman and the Justice League and LEGO.

Warner Bros. Interactive president David Haddad said the new San Diego studio “is a testament to our continued evolution in the mobile games space, as we have grown to become one of the top-grossing mobile games publishers due to the tremendous success of our portfolio."

“WB Games has always maintained a high standard of delivering impactful and engaging experiences for our players, and our San Diego location will serve to bolster our free-to-play offerings by creating games that are culturally relevant and resonate with a wide audience,” added Casey.

Mobile gaming continues to be a booming industry. Over the first half of 2019, revenue from mobile gaming reached an estimated $29.6 billion, up over 11 percent year-over-year, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.