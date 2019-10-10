Warner Bros. Interactive Teams With 'Hitman' Developer for New Game Series

IO Interactive will develop the new title at its two Scandinavian studios, IOI Copenhagen in Denmark and IOI Malmö in Sweden, as part of the partnership.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the video game division of the Hollywood studio formed in 2004, and Denmark's independent developer IO Interactive, known for the Hitman franchise, have inked a worldwide publishing and distribution agreement to launch a new game on consoles and PC platforms.

“We’re very pleased to continue our relationship with the talented team at IO Interactive,” said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad. WB Interactive published the Danish studio's latest entry in the stealth assassin Hitman series in 2018, Hitman 2, as well as this year's anthology Hitman HD Advanced Collection. “IO Interactive has a longstanding legacy of creating iconic games, and we’re looking forward to partnering on this next endeavor to bring a new console and PC gaming experience to players globally.”

IO Interactive's two Scandinavian studios, IOI Copenhagen in Denmark and IOI Malmö in Sweden, will develop the new title. No details on the upcoming game were revealed.

“Over the past few years, Warner Bros. has shown us first-hand that they understand and respect our creative vision, and we’re looking forward to continuing this relationship,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive. “IO Interactive has a proud history of creating compelling characters and universes for our players to enjoy—it’s in our DNA. As we embark on this exciting project to create a new universe for IOI together with Warner Bros., we’re currently looking for ambitious talent to join our team in our Copenhagen and Malmö studios for this extraordinary journey.”

Hitman 2 saw slightly lower sales than its predecessor, 2016's Hitman: Absolution, which was published by Square Enix. IO Interactive has not developed a new IP since 2009's Mini Ninjas.

The new agreement signals Warner Bros. continued interest and support in the gaming industry. Meanwhile, other Hollywood powerhouses remain either skittish (Disney is currently shopping FoxNext Studios which it acquired as part of this year's 20th Century Fox deal and NBCUniversal shuttered its game publishing division in September) or bullish (J.J. Abrams launched Bad Robot Games last year to develop video game projects).