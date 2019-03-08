Warner Bros.' Kevin Tsujihara Apologizes in Memo Amid Misconduct Probe

"I deeply regret that I have made mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I love the most. I also deeply regret that these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you," he wrote, in response to The Hollywood Reporter's March 6 story.

Kevin Tsujihara, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment, is apologizing after Warners opened an investigation into his behavior.

Two days ago, The Hollywood Reporter posted a report on Tsujihara's inappropriate conduct in attempting to advance a woman's career after apparently starting a sexual relationship with her. Warner Bros. said it would investigate.

"I deeply regret that I have made mistakes in my personal life," Tsujihara begins his memo Friday. "I also deeply regret that these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you."

In the THR article, published March 6, texts between Tsujihara and actress Charlotte Kirk revealed that Tsujihara said that he would push for auditions for the actress. The actress ended up appearing in two Warner Bros. films: 2016's How to Be Single and 2018's Ocean's 8. Tsujihara's personal attorney stated at the time, "Mr. Tsujihara had no direct role in the hiring of this actress."

In his memo, Tsujihara addresses the previous WarnerMedia probe that uncovered no evidence of misconduct and says, "Following these most recent news reports, the company will again work with a third-party law firm to review the situation, and I will cooperate fully with this investigation."

The THR report and second investigation comes days after the studio head was given increased responsibilities by WarnerMedia that include purview over a new global kids and young adults business that is meant to bring together the family and animation efforts from across the company.

Tsujihara's full statement is below.

Dear Colleagues,

By now, you’ve all seen the news reports from earlier this week.

I deeply regret that I have made mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I love the most. I also deeply regret that these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you. I realized some time ago you are right to expect more from me and I set a course to do better. That journey continues.

I am so proud of the great work you do every day. Together, we have built a company that is the gold standard in our industry. Warner Bros.’ culture is as important to our success as our business model. We need to continue the hard work we’ve done over the years to create a workplace where everyone feels included and heard. To that end, I’ve asked HR to make additional accommodations if anyone needs to talk.

Since WarnerMedia’s leadership became aware of details surrounding this situation some time ago, it has carefully reviewed the matter and handled appropriately, including having engaged a third-party law firm to conduct a series of inquiries. Following these most recent news reports, the company will again work with a third-party law firm to review the situation, and I will cooperate fully with this investigation.

Please don’t let my mistakes become a distraction. It’s important that we all stay focused on our work — and part of that is creating a culture and company of which we can all be proud. Thank you all for everything you do to make that happen every day.

Sincerely,

Kevin