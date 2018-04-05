Warner Bros. Launches Exhibit as Inside Look Into Hollywood's Golden Age

Warner Bros. is set to offer a tour dedicated to classic films like 'Casablanca' and 'My Fair Lady.'

Warner Bros., the studio responsible for shooting today’s TV favorites like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Big Bang Theory, has also been a classic Hollywood hub, with titles like My Fair Lady and Rebel Without A Cause calling it home.

Warner Bros. Studios, responding to visitor requests, has created a studio experience, Classics Made Here, that will take guests behind the scenes of the company’s 94 years and most iconic films. The Hollywood Reporter went inside its tour and exhibit to get an exclusive look before opening day.

After an introduction from famed film and Broadway actress Carole Cook, Classics Made Here weaved through classic film after classic film. Starting in the backlot of the studio, the tour began with a highlight of one of the first films to be shot by Warner Bros., The Jazz Singer. The 1928 picture was the first cinematic achievement of sound, marking the brothers as instrumental players in the world of film.

The most “in-front of the camera” brother, Jack Warner, was known for making his opinions heard on his property. While the tour bus was passing the famous WB Water Tower on the backlot, the guide shared one of WB's most infamous disputes, the "Water Tower fight" between Jack and Warren Beatty.

Frank Sinatra climbed the steps of the Warner Bros. Courthouse, nestled in the backlot, when filming his comedy-crime-musical Robin and the 7 Hoods in 1963. Debbie Reynolds graced those same stairs to take her dance lessons. Now used by Clint Eastwood to store costumes, the Courthouse is one of the spots highlighted on the new tour. The “I’m Getting Married in the Morning” street corner from My Fair Lady, the jungle set from Camelot, the lagoon from Great Race, are just some of the iconic sets that Classics makes sure to point out.

The tour also offers a glimpse at the lot’s past. Built in 1926, burned down in 1933, and shaken by earthquakes in the 1950s, not many of the original structures remain. Sets were built or refurbished, only to be stripped down for parts and reused again.

One of the only remaining sets left intact from the golden era is the “Parisian” street corner of Casablanca. Released in 1942, Casablanca was originally thought of as a B-list film. Its set was constructed of already-used pieces, and Humphrey Bogart was the casting director’s second choice for the role of Rick Blaine. Now sitting on what is known as French Street, the set remains as the last piece of one of the most iconic films of all time.

Classics Made Here also offers a look at Hollywood’s most coveted costumes. From Audrey Hepburn’s olive coat worn in My Fair Lady to James Dean’s red bomber jacket worn in Rebel Without a Cause, the costumes sum up the exhibit.

When asked what made her time as an actress in Hollywood’s golden era memorable, Cook told THR that the movies “are simply magic.” “It’s what everyone dreams of,” she said.

Classics Made Here will open to the public beginning in May, and will be available to experience along with the Warner Bros. Studio Tour and Studio 48 exhibit.