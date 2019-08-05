Warner Bros. Moves Ben Affleck-Starrer 'The Way Back' to 2020

The film about a widowed, former basketball star shifts from the crowded fall schedule to a sports-friendly March corridor.

Warner Bros. has announced the name for Gavin O'Connor's Ben Affleck-starrer as The Way Back, and has also shifted its release from Oct. 18 to March 6, 2020.

The Warner Bros., Pearl Street Films and Mayhem Pictures production, in association with Bron Creative, portrays Affleck as a widowed, former basketball all-star who struggles with addiction and attempts to make a comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate, ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater.

The release date change aims to get The Way Back out of a crowded fall schedule and into a sports-friendly release field in March.

The new date for The Way Back will see the Affleck film go up against competition with Disney/Pixar's Onward.

Affleck is also in talks to star in an adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel Deep Water. New Regency would finance the project, which will be directed by Adrian Lyne.