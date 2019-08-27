Warner Bros. Names Andrew Cripps President of International Distribution

The veteran executive most recently worked at 20th Century Fox.

Andrew Cripps has landed at Warner Bros., where he'll serve as president of international theatrical distribution.

The veteran studio executive most recently served in the same job at 20th Century Fox prior to the Disney-Fox merger.

Cripps' new appointment was announced by Ron Sanders, president of worldwide distribution and president of home entertainment at Warner Bros.

"Andrew is the consummate distribution executive, with a wide breadth of experience on both the studio and the exhibitor side," said Sanders, to whom Cripps will report.

Added Cripps, "As the international market continues to expand, this feels like a great time to be joining the team there, and I am excited to get started."

Prior to Fox, Cripps led international distribution for Imax, Paramount and United International Pictures.