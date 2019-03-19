Warner Bros. Names Exec Leadership Team in Wake of Kevin Tsujihara's Exit

As WarnerMedia's John Stankey searches for a new studio chief, he's put studio execs Toby Emmerich, Peter Roth and Kim Williams in charge.

Right on the heels of Kevin Tsujihara’s Monday exit as Warner Bros. chairman and CEO, WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey has moved quickly to appoint an interim team to oversee the studio until a permanent replacement is found for Tsujihara, He formally announced the formation of the new team to the Warners staff this afternoon.

Toby Emmerich, who oversees the studio’s movie operations as Warner Bros. motion picture group chairman, and Peter Roth, who supervises TV as Warner Bros. television group president and CCO, have been tapped, along Warner Bros. Entertainment CFO Kim Williams, all of whom will report to Stankey.

Emmerich, who began his career at New Line, was promoted to Warners president in 2016 and has been chairman of the motion picture group, overseeing production, marketing and distribution since early 2018. Roth — who spent ten years at ABC, before joining Fox where he was eventually named president, Fox Entertainment in 1996 — has been at Warners since 1999 and was promoted to head of the TV group in 2013. Williams was named to her current post in 2015, after stints with the CORE Media Group and the NFL Network.

In opting to entrust the studio to a trio of execs, Stankey adopted a strategy the studio has used before. When Jeff Robinov departed as studio chief in 2013, Tsujihara created an operating triumvirate that included Emmerich, then running New Line; then-Warners production exec Greg Silverman; and then-marketing exec Sue Kroll.

It remains to be seen how quickly Stankey can find a candidate to replace Tsujihara, whose departure came the wake of a March 6 Hollywood Reporter article on his relationship with actress Charlotte Kirk and his alleged efforts to secure her work in Warners films and TV shows. Warners said it is continuing its investigation into the matter.

In addition to overseeing the studio’s film and TV businesses, Tsujihara was entrusted with further responsibilities just over two weeks ago as part of Stankey’s reorganization of WarnerMedia. Tsujihara, who also oversaw games, digital distribution and new media, was put in charge of a new kids and young adults business that includes Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. Digital content creator Otter Media, Turner Classic Movies and licensed consumer products development for all WarnerMedia properties were also added to his portfolio.