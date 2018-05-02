Warner Bros. Pictures PR Chief Jack Horner Moves to Corporate Side

In the new job, he will work closely with Warner Bros. Entertainment corporate communications chief Dee Dee Myers and her No. 2, Paul McGuire.

Warner Bros. Pictures chief spokesman Jack Horner is segueing to a corporate communications job at Warner Bros. Entertainment.

In his new gig, Horner will work closely with Warner Bros. Entertainment executive vp Dee Dee Myers, who heads up worldwide corporate communications and public affairs, and Myers' No. 2, Paul McGuire.

Myers revealed the news Wednesday afternoon in a note to staff. Horner's replacement at the film studio hasn't yet been announced.

The film studio has gone through several leadership changes during Horner's tenure, including, most recently, Toby Emmerich's ascension to chairman of the Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group. Emmerich previously ran New Line, where he had his own corporate communications team. In addition to the shifts in leadership, Horner had to navigate a tough spell for Warners at the box office.

Horner joined the film studio in 2012 from News Corp., where he was vp corporate affairs and corporate communications. At Warner Bros. Pictures, he served as chief spokesman and managed overall business and trade press communications.

Horner's jump to the corporate side comes as AT&T fights to prevail in its bid to buy parent company Time Warner.

Below is Myers' full memo.

Dear All:

I wanted to share some good news about a change we’re making in the Corporate Communications group.

Jack Horner, who has handled business and trade press for the theatrical group for the last five and a half years, will be refocusing his efforts and now work on broader communications and strategy in support of the entire Studio. With the 24-hour news cycle and new press outlets coming online every day, I’m excited to be able to tap his expertise and extensive media relationships to benefit all of Warner Bros.

This move is reflective of the company’s recent initiative on internal mobility, as well as Jack’s desire to take on new challenges and expand his skill set.

Jack has done a terrific job for the Pictures Group, and I know he’ll bring that same level of commitment and determination to this new role.

Please join me in congratulating Jack.

All best,

Dee Dee