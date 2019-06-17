CineEurope: Warner Bros. Offers Glimpses of 'Joker,' 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'Godzilla vs Kong' and 'Birds of Prey'

A slew of other films spanning genres were also previewed in Barcelona, including Ed Norton's 'Motherless Brooklyn' and the Nicole Kidman-starrer 'The Goldfinch.'

Fresh off its best year ever with a $5.6 billion worldwide box office, Warner Bros. shared a vast slate of upcoming releases during the first day of the CineEurope trade show, running June 17-20 in Barcelona.

The movies reflected a mix of genres, from horror and animation to DC products and pedigree filmmakers, as well as a noticeable number of films from female directors.

Warner offered an extended look at new titles from the DC world, including Todd Phillips’ Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker, Patty Jenkins’ anticipated June 2020 release Wonder Woman 1984, and Cathy Yan’s February 2020 release Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) starring Margot Robbie, Ali Wong, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The studio showed exclusive early footage from Godzilla vs Kong, set for a March 2020 release, as well as a teaser reel of upcoming animation projects including Scoob!, DC Super Pets, Space Jam 2 and Tom & Jerry.

The Barcelona audience was also treated to scenes from October 2019 release The Goldfinch based on the bestselling novel and starring Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort, and Nov. 2019 release Motherless Brooklyn written, directed and starred in by Edward Norton as a detective with Tourette’s syndrome in 1950s New York looking to solve the murder of his mentor, played by Bruce Willis.

Other new projects in the works mentioned during the presentation included Destin Daniel Cretton’s drama Just Mercy starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, and Robert Zemeckis’ Roald Dahl adaptation The Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock.

The CineEurope crowd also saw scenes and trailers from films further down the pipeline, including: the as-yet untitled Ben Affleck-Gavin O’Conner collaboration about a widowed, alcoholic former basketball star who takes on a high school coaching job; and Bill Condon’s online dating thriller The Good Liar starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen; Andrea Berloff’s mob wife action film The Kitchen, starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elizabeth Moss; the comedy Blinded by the Light about a young man living in Thacher’s England who finds inspiration in the lyrics of Bruce Springsteen’s songs.

Warner also showed extended scenes or trailers for three upcoming horror titles: Annabelle Comes Home, which was screening in full the first evening of CineEurope, The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep and It: Chapter Two. Trailers for both of the latter films have gone viral in recent weeks.

Further new projects with no footage yet to show at the product presentation included Christopher Nolan’s recently unveiled Tenet, an international espionage tale set to be filmed in a mix of Imax and 70mm for a summer 2020 release with stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, and Clint Eastwood’s The Mule follow-up, Richard Jewell, starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates in a story about the man unfairly accused of setting off a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.