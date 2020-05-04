Warner Bros. Restructures Management Overseeing Studio Operations, Parks, Post Production

Dan Dark, Sarah Roots and Kim Waugh have been tapped to lead the major subsidiaries of the company's Worldwide Studio Operations division.

Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Operations has unveiled a restructuring of its management in key roles.

Dan Dark, formerly svp and managing director of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, has become executive vice president, Worldwide Studio Operations; Sarah Roots, previously svp, Worldwide Tours, has been promoted to evp, Worldwide Studio Tours and Retail; and Kim Waugh will continue in the role of evp, Worldwide Post Production Creative Services, Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Operations president Jeff Nagler announced on Monday.

"Our studio and production environments are globally recognized as best-in-class, and that’s only because of the great people we have leading our operations, including Kim, Sarah and Dan,” Nagler said in a statement. “These promotions and this new management structure not only recognize the many contributions each of them has made to our success, but also highlight the degree to which we’ll be counting on their leadership. I congratulate and look forward to continuing close collaboration with each of them, particularly as we navigate our current unprecedented circumstances and drive the strategy for the reengagement of our core business operations in the near future.”

Dark's new role will see him managing the company's Burbank studio operations as well as those at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K., looking after those locations' archives, set lighting, costumes, grip, properties, transportation, worldwide security and production and office services. In his previous role at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, based in U.K., Dark supervised the production facility, Warner Bros. Production Rentals, the lighting and scaffolding division and "Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter."

In her latest position, Roots will oversee "Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood," "Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter," their teams and all retail linked to the tours. Additionally, Roots will lead pop-up and standalone retail stores for the company, including an upcoming Harry Potter New York flagship retail store and the Platform 9¾ "retail experiences," also derived from Harry Potter. She previously worked as vp and general manager, Worldwide Tours, and joined the company in October 2010.

Waugh was promoted to evp, Worldwide Post Production Creative Services in 2019 after serving as svp, Worldwide Post Production Services. Waugh is currently responsible for all film, TV and games post production in Burbank, New York and London and has expanded the division's offerings to include sound and picture finishing, among other services, during his tenure.