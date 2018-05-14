Warner Bros. Shakeup: International Distribution Chief Veronika Kwan Vandenberg to Leave

The move comes as worldwide theatrical distribution president Ron Sanders and worldwide marketing president Blair Rich realign and remake the division.

After a three-decade career, Warner Bros. Pictures distribution exec Veronika Kwan Vanderberg is leaving the studio.

Vandenberg will transition to what the studio is calling a “special advisor” to Sanders and be officially out by year’s end.

“Veronika has led our international film distribution division since 2000, and Warner Bros. could not have had a better representative in the global marketplace,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement, extoling her virtues. “She’s highly regarded, well-liked and recognized as a great partner by filmmakers, exhibitors and her peers. Her deep knowledge of the business, the international markets and her longstanding relationships have helped us achieve great results. As a China specialist, Veronika was tremendously helpful in shaping our theatrical vision in that complex market. We thank her for everything she’s done for the Studio and look forward to working with her through this transition.”

