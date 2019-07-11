Warner Bros. Studios Near London Hit by Fire

No casualties were reported, and the Potter studio tour was not affected by the blaze.

A fire at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside London, which started late Wednesday, was contained by fire police, authorities said early on Thursday.

No casualties were reported, with the fire hitting a sound stage that was not in use. It is understood that all productions at the studio facility are continuing.

The Harry Potter movies were shot at Leavesden, which now houses the Potter studio tour, which has not been affected by the fire.

"Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden in Hertfordshire at 11:29 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 July," the council in the region said. "Fifteen fire engines, plus support vehicles, are currently in attendance at the scene and crews are tackling a fire in one of the stages there. The set was not being used at the time of the fire."

Warner Bros. didn't immediately add to that statement.

Warner took over the facility in 2012. The company said at the time that Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is "the first of its kind to be built in the U.K. in 70 years” and "secures the future of over a third of the dedicated major feature film production stage space in the U.K. and helps further position the country as a center of filmmaking excellence."