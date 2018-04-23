Warner Bros. Taps DramaFever Co-Founders as Head of Korean TV Dramas

Suk Park and Hyun Park have been named co-heads of Korean TV production and acquisitions.

Warner Bros. unveiled on Monday that the co-founders of DramaFever,the top Korean TV drama and film streaming website previously acquired by the Hollywood giant, would jointly head Korean TV Production & Acquisitions.

Suk Park and his brother Hyun Park launched DramaFever in 2009 (with co-founder Seung Bak) and then joined Warner Bros. in 2016 after the streaming company became part of Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

Warner Bros. expects the appointment of the Park brothers to further enhance the company's presence in Korea and Asia. "DramaFever is poised for continuing rapid growth," said Craig Hunegs, president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks and president of Business & Strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group.

In their new roles, the Park brothers are responsible for acquiring and producing TV content for the Korean market, as well as licensing Korean formats for the U.S.. The duo will also spearhead the imports of select WBTV formats such as The Mentalist into Korea.

"Suk's great creative taste and relationships with the top Korean production companies and talent have made DramaFever the No. 1 destination for Korean programming in America," Hunegs said.

"Hyun has great strategic insight and experience, and we are thrilled that he will continue to leverage both in this expanded role," added Marc Gareton, executive vp, APAC, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment & International Production. "His incredible knowledge will be invaluable as we underline our commitment to local talent and local content in Korea, which now includes TV drama as well as our established film production."

Suk is based in New York and Hyun in Seoul, and both will report jointly to Hunegs for DramaFever-related projects and Gareton regarding international production matters.

Suk Park served as DramaFever's president as the online streaming service grew from just one Korean drama series to hundreds of movies and TV shows at the point of Warner Bros. acquisition. Prior to DramaFever, Suk was international managing director at publisher ZiffDavis from 2004 until 2008.

Hyun Park served as vp of DramaFever from 2012 and was focused on licensing Korean content into the service and building local partnerships. Prior to DramaFever, Hyun spent eight years at Spanish media company Grupo PRISA, rising to deputy CEO of PRISA Internacional, the group's international corporate development arm.