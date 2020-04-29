WarnerMedia Buys Dutch Tech Firm The Widget Company Amid Streaming Push

The deal comes as AT&T-owned WarnerMedia is rolling out its HBO Max streaming service.

WarnerMedia has acquired Dutch tech group The Widget Company (TWC), a Amsterdam-based group that specializes in designing services for over-the-top, mobile and connected TV applications.

WarnerMedia's Turner Broadcasting System Europe unit announced Wednesday it bought TWC, saying the move would bolster WarnerMedia’s OTT businesses in Europe. The firm also has offices in Hungary.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

TWC has designed several mobile and smart TV apps for media companies and TV channels, including a mobile and tablet app for Disney Channel in Europe and a smart TV app for Dutch streaming service Videoland. In a statement, WarnerMedia said TWC staff, over time, will "transition to supporting WarnerMedia’s international technology operations, bringing their expertise in creative digital and OTT solutions to current and future WarnerMedia projects for the international marketplace."

The transaction marks a further step in WarnerMedia’s commitment to driving its business in the OTT space.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia is pushing into the online and OTT space with its new streaming service, HBO Max, which bows May 27.

The U.S. version of the new SVOD service will feature some 10,000 hours of library programming from across the WarnerMedia portfolio, including Friends and The Big Bang Theory, as well as a handful of new original series.



