WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey's Pay Rises to $22.5 Million in 2019

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey made $22.5 million in 2019, AT&T disclosed Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

The executive, who was also promoted to the role of AT&T president and COO late last year, made $16.6 million in 2018 and $10.01 million in 2017.

In the filing, AT&T also reported chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson's compensation for 2019 rose to $32 million. He had earned $29.1 million in 2018 and $28.7 million in 2017.

With the 2018 mega-deal for Time Warner, AT&T's collection of media assets includes HBO, Warner Bros., CNN and the Turner networks.

The telecom giant, based in Dallas, is set to launch its streaming service HBO Max in May.

Stankey's promotion was widely seen as positioning him as a successor to Stephenson down the line. He joined AT&T in 1985 and has served in various leadership roles, including corporate strategy and M&A; media and entertainment; operations, IT and technology; consumer mobility, broadband and TV; and enterprise business.