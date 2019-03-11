WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey's Salary Jumps to $16.55 Million

Meanwhile, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson saw his compensation last year rise slightly to $29.1 million after the telecom giant acquired Time Warner, including HBO, Warner Bros., CNN and the Turner networks.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, who is overseeing AT&T's takeover and integration of Time Warner, made $16.55 million in 2018, up 64 percent from $10.01 million a year before.

Stankey saw his base salary last year jump to $2.05 million, from a year-earlier $995,000, while the bulk of his compensation was made up of $6.88 million in stock awards and a $2 million bonus. Stankey also saw his non-equity incentive plan more than double to $4.37 million.

He is overseeing WarnerMedia’s reconfiguration to battle deep-pocketed content insurgents like Amazon and Apple.

CEO Stephenson's salary remained unchanged at $1.8 million last year, and he received just over $17 million in stock awards and a $5.19 million non-equity incentive plan, both of which were consistent with last year's compensation levels.

AT&T also said in a proxy statement that the telecom giant will hold its annual shareholders meeting in Dallas on April 26.