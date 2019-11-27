WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Names Southeast Asia Team

Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia were combined in August under Clement Schwebig who promises more investment in original programming.

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks on Wednesday revealed its leadership team for the Southeast Asia region, which will be based out of the organization’s Singapore office.

The regional unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia was formed in August by combining Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia under Clement Schwebig, managing director of Southeast Asia, Pacific and China.

Schwebig said that the appointments reflected the organization’s "tremendous depth and breadth of talent." He said: "As we put in place a new structure for growth, I’m looking forward to working closely with this talented group to deliver a big 2020 for us with increased investment in original programming, and an even bigger footprint for our brands, franchises and platforms."

Magdalene Ew is taking charge of the company’s consolidated "entertainment pillar," which includes all HBO channels, Warner TV and Oh!K, while Jessica Kam will oversee original Asia productions for the "entertainment pillar."

Yasmin Zahid will be heading up affiliate distribution and marketing for all HBO channels in the region, as well as CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Warner TV and Oh!K. David Simonsen will be leading the development of HBO Go, while also being responsible for driving the growth of the service through partnerships with telecom firms and as a standalone OTT app. And Awantika Sood is overseeing advertising sales, branded content and commercial opportunities.

Meanwhile, Shonali Bedi will be responsible for business development and strategy in the region, while Marianne Lee will be leading the consumer marketing and central services team in the interim, which includes creative services, social media, research and data as the process of integrating processes, workflows and systems continues.

The announcements came during the Singapore Media Festival, which combines the likes of the on-going Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) with next week’s Asia TV Forum & Market/ScreenSingapore, the Asian Academy Creative Awards, Singapore Comic Con and the Vidcon Asia Summit.

Two episodes of new HBO Asia series Invisible Stories have screened as part of SGIFF.