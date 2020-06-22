WarnerMedia Europe and Asia Top Executive Giorgio Stock to Depart

Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia, will assume his post as president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa & Asia Pacific on an interim basis.

AT&T's WarnerMedia said on Monday that Giorgio Stock, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) & Asia Pacific (APAC), is leaving the company, effective June 30.

The former Turner Europe, Middle East and Africa president took on the new role, based in London, last summer, but said he is now looking for new opportunities. He didn't immediately share details on any possible future roles.

With his departure, Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer, WarnerMedia and president, WarnerMedia International Networks will assume the post on an interim basis while the company looks for a successor.



"I thank Giorgio for his outstanding achievements in his more than seven years with Turner and WarnerMedia," said Zeiler. "Giorgio created a culture which focused on teamwork and execution excellence. He encouraged the team to take content risks and invest in original programs, many of them award-winning. He repositioned the brands and improved both the operational and financial quality of the company significantly. With the same passion and precision, last year he took on the task of integrating HBO and Turner into WarnerMedia. Thanks to Giorgio, WarnerMedia EMEA and APAC is today a strong and future-oriented media company."

Added Stock: "Over the past few months, Gerhard and I have been talking about my desire to look for new opportunities. Given the strength of the business in EMEA and APAC, the time is now right for me to move on. It has been a privilege to be associated with some of the industry’s most iconic brands."

He concluded: "In a world that in places appears to be isolating, it has been exciting to celebrate both the diversity and the shared experiences that our great stories from across the world can tell."