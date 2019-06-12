WarnerMedia Hires Chief of Enterprise Inclusion

Christy Haubegger spent 14 years at CAA.

WarnerMedia on Wednesday said it named former CAA executive Christy Haubegger its executive vp and chief enterprise inclusion officer, a role where she's expected to oversee the company's growth in diverse audiences and make sure the workforce represents the markets served.

Haubegger will report to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey. WarnerMedia, formerly Time Warner, was purchased by AT&T last year for $109 billion, including the assumption of debt.

"As we transform our businesses and our culture, we see a unique opportunity to generate outsize growth by delivering world-class content that engages undeserved audiences," Stankey said.

Haubegger spent 14 years at CAA helping the agency to become the leader in the representation of women and people of color. Haubegger helped launch CAA Amplify, an annual gathering of high-level multicultural artists, and the Amplify Database, the industry's first searchable database of writers of color.

Haubegger, a graduate of Stanford Law School, is also a founding member of Time's Up, the movement against sexual harassment that was created in response to allegations against Harvey Weinstein and others in Hollywood who have been accused of mistreating women in the entertainment industry.

"Haubegger is one of a kind. She is a talented and visionary leader who made a transformational impact on the agency throughout her tenure," CAA president Richard Lovett said Wednesday.

Haubegger founded Latina magazine in 1996 and was a producer on the films, Chasing Papi and Spanglish.

"I'm excited to join WarnerMedia and to further build on the bold commitments to inclusion that the company has already made," Haubegger said. "Stankey and the WarnerMedia team understand that in today's competitive media and entertaiment marketplace, a robust strategy to engage diverse audiences is imperative for growth."