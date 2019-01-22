WarnerMedia Launches Content Innovation Lab

The NBA will work with the Innovation Lab to look at ways to use AT&T's internet of things technology and to work on building connected stadium experiences.

WarnerMedia will leverage the technology capabilities of new parent company AT&T through the creation of an incubator program designed to create new content and consumer experiences.

The WarnerMedia Innovation Lab plans to blend AT&T's infrastructure and WarnerMedia's IP and talent to find ways to leverage technologies like the internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning and mixed reality. The lab, which will be based out of New York, will also work with partners like the NBA on new creative experiences and immersive content.

"Our goal in launching this dedicated laboratory is to accelerate innovation around how our content can thrive and grow within emerging formats and platforms," said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey. "By taking advantage of AT&T's technological capabilities we are literally creating a next-generation playground for our creative, tech and strategy executives and key business partners across HBO, Turner, Warner Bros. and Otter Media."

Jesse Redniss, Turner's executive vp data strategy and product innovation who has been tapped to lead the lab in addition to his current duties, added, "We expect the Innovation Lab to help redefine the future of the entertainment and sports experience."

The NBA is among the lab's first partners and plans to look at ways to use AT&T's IoT technology, connected car partners to create connected stadiums and to bring localized fan experiences to airports and cities. WarnerMedia's Turner division already works with the NBA to jointly manage NBA Digital and the two plan to collaborate further through the Innovation Lab.

"We are always exploring what is next for sports and media and what it means for the future NBA experience," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. "This collaboration with WarnerMedia will help identify cutting edge ways to use technology to deliver more immersive experiences to NBA fans."

The lab will also bring together Turner and AT&T's newly launched advertising company, Xandr, to create new consumer advertising experiences and improve the relevancy of advertising.