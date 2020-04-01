WarnerMedia Names Jason Kilar CEO

The executive was the founding CEO of Hulu, holding the post from 2007-2013.

WarnerMedia has found its new CEO.

Former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar has been named the new chief of the AT&T division, replacing John Stankey, who was recently upped to president and chief operating officer at the parent company. Kilar, who will report to Stankey, will join the company on May 1.

"Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead WarnerMedia into the future. His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of WarnerMedia’s storied success,” Stankey said in a statement.

He added, “Our team led by Bob Greenblatt, Ann Sarnoff, Gerhard Zeiler and Jeff Zucker has done an amazing job establishing our brands as leaders in the hearts and minds of consumers. Adding Jason to the talented WarnerMedia family as we launch HBO Max in May gives us the right management team to strategically position our leading portfolio of brands, world-class talent and rich library of intellectual property for future growth."

In his new role, Kilar will assume oversight of a vast media portfolio, one that includes news network CNN, film studio Warner Bros. and prestige cable network HBO. His appointment also signals that WarnerMedia is prioritizing the performance of its forthcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, HBO Max. He brings deep streaming experience to the roll. After several years at Amazon, where he was a close ally of CEO Jeff Bezos, Kilar became the founding CEO of Hulu. From 2007 to 2013, he saw the fledgling streamer through its period of early growth and navigated the complex corporate relationship between its three owners, Disney, NBCUniversal and 21st Century Fox.

After he left Hulu, he co-founded and served as CEO of streaming video startup Vessel, which sought to bring a windowing strategy to shortform digital video by offering early access to content from top YouTubers. But the service struggled to catch on with customers accustomed to getting that programming for free, and he ultimately sold its technology to Verizon in 2016.

"In partnership with this world-class team, I'm so excited for the opportunity to lean into the future at WarnerMedia," said Kilar. "Stories well told have always mattered, and they matter even more in this challenging time for the world. It will be a privilege to invent, create, and serve with so many talented people. May 1 can't get here soon enough."

More to come.