WarnerMedia Promotes Whit Richardson to President of Entertainment Networks in Latin America

Based in Atlanta, he will continue to report to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer, WarnerMedia.

AT&T's WarnerMedia unit on Wednesday promoted Whit Richardson to the role of president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Latin America, effective Aug. 1.

Richardson currently serves as president, Turner Latin America, a role he started in 2017. Based in Atlanta, he will continue to report to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer, WarnerMedia, and president, WarnerMedia International Networks.

Richardson will have "executive oversight and responsibility for programming, advertising sales, distribution and operations for the WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, which include the basic Turner channels and Cinemax, as well as premium HBO and sports networks in the region." He will share responsibility for the kids business in Latin America with Tom Ascheim who was recently named president of global kids, young adults and classics at Warner Bros.

Said Zeiler: "Whit is an incredibly talented and strategic executive, as well as a charismatic leader with a proven track record of delivering results in the Latin America region. He is highly respected within WarnerMedia and across the wider industry."

Richardson said: "With the coming together of Turner Latin America and HBO Latin America Group, we look forward to showcasing our tremendous collection of business and creative talent as well as our brands to our fans, partners and communities in Latin America."

Richardson previously held various regional senior leadership positions, including that of executive vp of distribution and general manager of Turner Argentina.