WarnerMedia Names Priya Dogra President of Entertainment Networks in Europe, Asia

The executive vp, strategy & corporate development becomes president of the company's entertainment networks in the regions, reporting to Gerhard Zeiler, WarnerMedia's chief revenue officer.

AT&T's WarnerMedia said on Monday that it has named Priya Dogra its new president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) & Asia Pacific (APAC), based in London.

She replaces Giorgio Stock, who left the the role on June 30, and will also continue her responsibilities as executive vp, strategy & corporate development for WarnerMedia for now.

Dogra reports to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer, WarnerMedia and president, WarnerMedia International Networks.

In her new role, she will have "executive oversight and responsibility for programming, advertising, distribution and operations of the WarnerMedia entertainment networks," the company said. The networks she will focus on include the basic Turner and premium HBO networks in the regions. Dogra will share responsibility for the kids business in EMEA and APAC with Tom Ascheim who was recently named president, global kids, young adults and classics at Warner Bros.

"Priya is a world-class executive who has been driving WarnerMedia’s overall corporate growth initiatives and in particular our direct-to-consumer-strategy internationally," said Zeiler. "Her leadership, passion and knowledge of our international businesses will make an immediate impact on our organization."

Said Dogra: "I am excited to take on this role particularly now as we refocus our efforts to connect our beloved brands and high-quality content directly with consumers around the world. I look forward to working closely with Gerhard, our broader leadership team and the EMEA and APAC organizations to strategically position us for continued success in a highly competitive marketplace."

Dogra has been with WarnerMedia, and Time Warner before AT&T acquired it, since 2009. She previously served as the head of mergers & acquisitions for Time Warner. Prior to joining Time Warner, Dogra was a vp in the technology, media and telecom investment banking group at Citigroup.