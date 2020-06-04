WarnerMedia to Offer Ad Inventory to Social Justice Groups

The media giant also says it will expand its content innovation program OneFifty "with an additional $500k to seed issue-focused creative ideas from communities who often go unheard."

WarnerMedia on Thursday outlined actions the company is taking to help fight social injustice. For starters, the company will donate commercial inventory to Color Of Change and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

"Like many companies, we donate to partner organizations and programs engaged in social justice work. We write checks and yet racial injustice persists. This moment teaches us that money is only a part of the solution," the company shared in a series of tweets. "So, in addition to our ongoing financial support, we are providing these organizations with access to our platforms to tell and amplify their message."

WarnerMedia also says it will expand its content innovation program OneFifty "with an additional $500k to seed issue-focused creative ideas from communities who often go unheard." The company will also continue releasing content that addresses social issues for free, building off of its free download of Just Mercy announced earlier this week.

The actions came as company convened a panel, including CEO Jason Kilar, chief enterprise inclusion officer Christy Haubegger, Dr. Robin DiAngelo, the author of White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, and CNN contributors Van Jones and Laura Coates.

"This is only the beginning—there will be more to come over the days and weeks ahead," the company shared in its statement. "Black lives matter every day, not just today, and we are committed to being part of the solution."