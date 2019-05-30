WarnerMedia Says It Will "Reconsider" Production in Georgia if Abortion Law Holds

The company is currently shooting 'The Conjuring 3,' 'Lovecraft County' and 'The Outsider' in the state, and will soon commence production on the 'Suicide Squad' sequel there as well.

WarnerMedia has joined the chorus of industry voices speaking out against Georgia's new abortion law, which was signed by the governor on May 7.

"We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn't mean we agree with every position taken by a state or country and their leaders, we do respect due process," the company said in a statement on Thursday. "We will watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project."

WarnerMedia is currently shooting The Conjuring 3 in the state, and will soon shoot Suicide Squad sequel there as well. On the television side, Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams' show Lovecraft County and The Outsider, executive produced by Jason Bateman, are both in production in Georgia for HBO.

Producers on the HBO shows shooting in the state have already weighed in on the law, which seeks to ban abortions once a "fetal heartbeat" is detected, as soon as six weeks. The bill includes exceptions for rape and incest -- only if she files a police report -- and if a woman's life is in danger. Abrams and Peele have pledged to donate their episodic fees for the first season to ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia, while Bateman has said that if the law remains in place, he won't work in Georgia.

WarnerMedia's statement comes amid a flurry of belated responses from major entertainment companies to the law, enacted three weeks previously. On Wednesday Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger said in an interview it would be "very difficult" for his company to continue shooting in Georgia if the law, which is set to be enacted in 2020, remained in place. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully,” Iger told Reuters. Disney was the first major studio to speak out against the law.

On Tuesday, Netflix made its own statement on the abortion law, saying that it might "rethink" its operations in Georgia if the law were to go into effect. "We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “It's why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we'll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we'd rethink our entire investment in Georgia."

The quickest Hollywood shingles to respond to the law were Killer Films, behind Vox Lux, First Reformed and Carol; Blown Deadline Productions, run by The Deuce creator David Simon; Duplass Brothers Productions, run by the eponymous actor-writer-producer brothers; Colorforce, run by Nina Jacobson and CounterNarrative Films, behind Netflix's Triple Frontier.

Some prominent Georgia lawmakers, including former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, have pushed back on the potential effectiveness of a boycott. "“While I support those who want to live their values by not bringing their resources here, I do not want to harm the citizens of Georgia who are doing this work,” she said on MSNBC.