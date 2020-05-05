WarnerMedia Inks Multi-Year Content Deal with Australia's Foxtel

The deal includes HBO shows such as 'Westworld' and the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel.

WarnerMedia has re-upped and expanded its longstanding agreement with Australia's Foxtel for the broadcaster and its on-demand services to remain down under.

The deal was described as a "major new multi-year licensing agreement," comprising content from Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max and WarnerMedia networks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal bundles a slew of WarnerMedia-owned content under a single licensing pact. Foxtel will continue as the Australian home of HBO, while also becoming the new exclusive licensee for Warner Bros.’ produced and distributed scripted originals from HBO Max, such as the reboot of Gossip Girl, The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco and Ridley Scott’s upcoming sci-fi series Raised by Wolves. The agreement also renews Australian rights for Warner Bros catalog titles — including marquee properties like The Big Bang Theory and Friends — and forthcoming first-run feature films and Warner Bros classics.

Carriage agreements for CNN and programming supporting Foxtel’s kids’ offering —like Cartoon Network and Boomerang, along with expanded SVOD rights — also are part of the partnership.

“We are incredibly pleased to have the opportunity to pull together a diverse collection of audience favorite films, series and documentaries from Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max as well as continued access to leading news and entertainment networks CNN, Cartoon Network and Boomerang and be able to offer all of this in one deal," said Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, Warner Bros.' president of worldwide television distribution.

An additional feature of the deal is a new co-production agreement to create original, locally produced content in Australia. Details of potential co-produced projects were not disclosed, however.

“We are pleased that after working together for almost 25 years we can announce an expansion of our relationship, not only with Warner Bros. and HBO, but with the extended WarnerMedia family," said Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany. "The diverse output from WarnerMedia to the Foxtel Group will power our broadcast and streaming strategy on multiple platforms and multiple brands ensuring our customers continue to enjoy the very best of TV and on demand from the world’s number one producer of television."

Added Warner Bros.' Schlesinger: “We also applaud Foxtel’s commitment to local production in Australia and look forward to developing an impressive slate of programs.”