WarnerMedia Streaming Service Taps Paul Feig Production Company Co-President

Jessie Henderson will lead development and production of original films.

WarnerMedia continues to build out the executive ranks for its forthcoming streaming service, tapping an industry veteran to lead the development and production of an original film slate.

Jessie Henderson is joining the company from Feigco Entertainment, where she worked with prolific comedy producer and director Paul Feig. In her new role as executive vp, original feature films, Henderson will lead the effort to create a curated slate of original features that appeal to audiences ranging from kids and families to teens to adults. She will report to Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for the yet-to-launch direct-to-consumer platform.

"Jessie has been a standout in this business and I feel lucky to have locked her in as part of our creative team," Aubrey said in a statement. "Her refined taste is reflected in her impressive body of work and putting her eye for talent together with the power of this platform will raise the bar even higher."

Henderson teamed up with Feig in 2013 and has served as co-president of Feigco with him, producing such projects as Melissa McCarthy vehicle Spy, the all-female remake of Ghostbusters and crime romp A Simple Favor. She is currently producing WarnerMedia's upcoming rom-com anthology series Love Life starring Anna Kendrick. Prior to joining Feigco, Henderson held roles at Universal Pictures and Chernin Entertainment.

Henderson is the latest hire for WarnerMedia's streaming service, which is overseen by chief creative officer Kevin Reilly. The company recently tapped Suzanna Makkos to lead original comedy and animated content and Jennifer O'Connell to lead non-fiction and kids programming.

The still unnamed streamer is expected to launch with a single priced offering in beta during the fourth quarter of 2019. An ad-supported option will follow in 2020.