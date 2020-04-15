WarnerMedia Strikes HBO Max Distribution Deal With Charter

The multiyear distribution agreement means that all of Charter's existing HBO subscribers will be automatically upgraded to HBO Max.

HBO Max will be made available to Spectrum customers through a new deal between Charter and WarnerMedia.

The multiyear distribution agreement means that all of Charter's existing HBO subscribers will be automatically upgraded to HBO Max, which offers an expanded library of new and classic programming for the same price as HBO. Other Charter customers will be able to subscribe to HBO Max directly through their existing memberships.

HBO Max is set to launch in May with the full lineup of HBO shows, as well as programming from other WarnerMedia brands including TNT, TBS, CNN and Warner Bros. The $15 per month service also will offer original TV shows and movies.

"Charter has been a longtime distributor of our networks and on-demand content, and a valued partner to our company," WarnerMedia Distribution president Rich Warren said Wednesday in a statement. "We look forward to working together to bring HBO Max to Spectrum subscribers when the product launches next month."

Added Charter executive vp programming acquisition Tom Montemagno: "We are eager to provide Spectrum customers with the highly-anticipated HBO Max offering when it makes its debut next month. This new premium streaming experience will be a welcome addition to Spectrum subscribers; we will offer HBO Max on a multitude of platforms for purchase by our video, broadband and mobile customers alike."

AT&T COO John Stankey previously said that the WarnerMedia division would look for distribution partners for HBO Max. The first such deal announced was with YouTube TV, which will carry the service as an add-on to its main bundle. AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max to certain wireless and broadband customers. It's all in service of reaching a target of 50 million HBO Max subscribers by 2025.