WarnerMedia Taps Corie Henson in New Unscripted Push

The reality vet has held posts at Fox, Electus and ABC.

As WarnerMedia Entertainment continues to tweak its cable priorities in anticipation of upcoming streamer HBO Max, the company has hired Corie Henson to lead unscripted programming at TBS, TNT and truTV.

“We couldn’t be in better hands as we make a big push on our unscripted business,” said Kevin Reilly, president of TNT, TBS and truTV — and chief content officer of HBO Max. “With Corie’s leadership, we intend to increase output and momentum in our already solid base of unscripted shows.”

Henson has a lengthy unscripted resume, working at ABC, Electus and, most recently, Fox Broadcasting Company — where she was involved the wildly successful U.S. launch of format The Masked Singer. "With three premiere networks and a highly anticipated streaming service down the hall, there is a home for any format, any genre and any character,” said Henson. “Not only can you do anything here, we’re going to get out of your way and let you do it."

Turner's entertainment cable portfolio has never been particularly bullish on unscripted programming. At the moment, TNT has Drop the Mic and The Joker's Wild — while TBS has game show The Misery Index.

“Corie has an incredible reputation for bringing in top tier talent and building undeniable shows that resonate with broad audiences, and she also has a deep appreciation for our networks,” said TBS, TNT and Tru GM Brad Weitz, to whom she'll report. “Her understanding for how best to create unscripted series will capture the distinct spirit of each of our brands and help shape a robust unscripted strategy.”