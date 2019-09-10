WarnerMedia Names New Heads of Distribution

Sofia Chang and Rich Warren will oversee distribution for HBO, Cinemax, all Turner channels and the upcoming HBO Max streaming platform.

WarnerMedia has named veteran executives Sofia Chang and Rich Warren to lead the company's distribution business.

The two will have the title of president, WarnerMedia Distribution and oversee distribution for all Turner channels, HBO, Cinemax and the forthcoming HBO Max streaming platform, bringing together what had been two separate units. They'll report to Gerhard Zeller, WarnerMedia's chief revenue officer and president of WarnerMedia International Networks.

"We will have two hugely experienced leaders who know our business inside out," said Zeller. Over the last few months I have worked closely with both; Sofia’s experience and success in driving HBO’s digital subscriptions has been of great value as I have looked to understand the U.S. HBO business in greater depth and detail, and Rich has brought his strategic skills to the table as we have sought this way forward. Working together both will provide the strategy and direction needed to enable future growth."

Chang has been with HBO since 2000 and was most recently executive vp global digital distribution. She has helped drive subscriber growth to HBO's digital platforms since taking over that portion of the business in 2015.

Warren has been with the company for 19 years and was president of content distribution at Turner. He was responsible for multiplatform distribution of linear networks, digital brands and on-demand content.