MIPCOM: WarnerMedia's Bob Greenblatt Talks Up HBO Max While Accepting Personality of the Year Award

"We have no illusions about the challenge ahead of us," he said of launching against Netflix, Amazon and Disney.

WarnerMedia Entertainment chair Bob Greenblatt was honored with MIPCOM's personality of the year prize, joking with the audience and making a few positive predictions about the future.

Greenblatt, who is heading up the launch of HBO Max this spring, said he left his previous post at NBC because he relishes a challenge of starting a new streaming service.

“We know Netflix is out there, we know about Amazon, we know about Disney. We have no illusions about the challenge ahead of us,” he said about adding another service to an already crowded market. And he noted it's the domestic market first, before taking on the globe.

Giving a keynote earlier in the day, Greenblatt announced that The West Wing will be on his new service after exiting Netflix.

The Emmy winner said WarnerMedia is “embracing the future aggressively,” and called basket of brands including HBO and the Turner channels “an extraordinary collection of assets … incredible, innovative companies started by mavericks.”

The so-called golden age of television is something he never thought he'd see when he hoped to work at a film studio, adding: “We are all here to witness it and participate in it. The great news is that the TV business is the thing.”

Sex and the City creator Darren Star presented Greenblatt with the award. The two worked together on Beverly Hills 90210 when it was Star's first pitch and Greenblatt had just joined the fledgling Fox Network.

Star said Greenblatt, who previously held posts at Showtime and developed several hit shows including Six Feet Under, Weeds and Dexter, has “endless” energy."

“He has had the biggest and brightest career in television by leading with his passion and impeccable taste,” Star said. “In a world where content is king he is the master.”