'Warrior Queen of Jhansi' Biopic Lands at Roadside Attractions

The British film about a 19th century Indian feminist stars Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett and Derek Jacobi.

Roadside Attractions has picked up the U.S. distribution rights to Swati Bhise’s The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, a biopic about a revolutionary 19th century Indian feminist icon, and plans a fall 2019 release.

The historical epic stars Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett, Ben Lamb, Derek Jacobi, Jodhi May and Hindi actors Yatin Karyekar, Milind Gunaji, Ajinkya Deo, and Arif Zakaria. The Warrior Queen of Jhansi tells the true story of the Rani, or Queen of Jhansi, a feminist icon in India and a freedom fighter who in 1857 India, as a 24-year-old military commander led a battle against the British Empire.

Her insurrection shifted the balance of power in the region and set in motion the demise of the notorious British East India Company and the beginning of the British Raj under Queen Victoria. "The Warrior Queen of Jhansi is an inspirational and powerful true story of a great leader who so clearly demands big screen treatment,” said Roadside oo-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff in a joint statement.

The film is directed, produced, and co-written by Swati Bhise through her production company, Cayenne Pepper Productions.

Devika Bhise, who also executive produces, and Olivia Emden are co-writers. The distribution deal with Roadside Attractions was brokered by CAA Media Finance.