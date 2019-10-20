Dito Tsintsadze's 'Shindisi' Wins Grand Prix at Warsaw International Film Festival

Homayoun Ghanizadeh's 'A Hairy Tale' collects the special jury award.

The Georgian film Shindisi was awarded the Grand Prix of the 35th Warsaw International Film Festival, which drew to a close in the Polish capital on Oct. 20. The film's director Dito Tsintsadze picked up the best director's award.

Shindisi, a harrowing story based on true events, is Georgia's entry in the 2020 best international feature Oscar race.

A Hairy Taleby Iranian director Homayoun Ghanizadeh's collected the special jury award.

The jury of the 1-2 competition, which presented directors' first and second feature efforts, gave its award to Move the Grave, directed by South Korea's Seung-o Jeong.

The U.S. film Lost Holiday, directed by Michael Kerry Matthews and Thomas Matthews, was hailed as the winner of the Free Spirit Competition, focused on global independent cinema.

The Best Documentary Feature award went to the Belgium/France coproduction Overseas, directed by Sung-A Yoon.

The Short Grand Prix was awarded to the French film Sororal, directed by Frederic Even and Louise Mercadier.