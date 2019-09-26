'Colette' Director Wash Westmoreland to Head Up London Film Festival Jury

Lena Headey, Hayley Squires and Mohamed Hefzy are also on the jury for London's best film competition.

British filmmaker Wash Westmoreland has been named president of the official competition jury for the BFI London Film Festival.

The Colette and Still Alice director will be joined on the main jury by I, Daniel Blake star Hayley Squires, Sudabeh Mortezai, who won the top prize in London last year with her film Joy, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, whose directorial debut short The Trap is in the festival lineup, prolific Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy, and Total Film editor Jane Crowther.

Among the films up for the best film prize are Haifaa Al Mansour's Saudi-shot The Perfect Candidate, Shia LaBeouf's semi-autobiographical drama Honey Boy and Rose Glass' debut feature, the psychological horror Saint Maud.

Elsewhere, the first first feature competition jury will be presided over by Jessica Hausner, whose latest feature Little Joe bowed in Cannes. Strong Island director Yance Ford will head up the documentary competition jury, while Ray & Liz producer Jacqui Davies will lead the short film competition jury.

“The BFI London Film Festival competitive section nominees reflect the truly extraordinary filmmaking that's happening around the globe, from directors delivering ingenious and original cinematic visions and with something compelling, urgent and significant to say about the world we live in," said festival director Tricia Tuttle.

“We're really grateful to our jurors - all hugely successful in their own right - for giving their time. While I expect them to delight in the quality of filmmaking, I do not envy them having to pick a winner from these selections. Filmmakers are making their job very difficult this year, perhaps more than ever.”

The London Film Festival runs Oct. 2 - 13, and will kick off with Armando Iannucci's Charles Dickens adaptation, The Personal History of David Copperfield.