Washington D.C. NFL Team to Change Name and Logo

Activists have demanded a change for decades while President Donald Trump recently criticized any rebranding.

The Washington, D.C., NFL team on Monday said it will change its name after renewed cries over its highly-controversial brand.

The team at at later date will reveal a new name and logo, but the name activists have pushed back against for decades is gone.

Newly named head coach Ron Rivera will work with owner Dan Snyder on the new name and logo, according to the Monday team announcement.

The news comes just 10 days after the team said it would undergo a "thorough review" of the name amid renewed outcry over its brand.

Celebrities such as Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley have been among the growing chorus of those calling for the change, which was reignited amid anti-racism protests and conversations about inequality following the May 25 killing of George Floyd. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, criticized the team over the possible rebranding.

The Washington team, one of the NFL's oldest clubs, for decades has refused to change the name and logo even though Native Americans and other activists demanded it.

Following the Washington team's original announcement, the Cleveland Indians released a statement that indicated the MLB team would also rebrand.