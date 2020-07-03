Washington, D.C. NFL Team to Undergo "Thorough Review" of Offensive Name

Meanwhile, Nike appears to have removed all merchandise featuring the brand from its site.

The Washington, D.C. NFL team on Friday morning said it would undergo a "thorough review" of the team name amid renewed outcry over its highly offensive brand.

Celebrities, such as Spike Lee and D.L Hughley, have been among the growing chorus of those calling for the change, which was reignited amid anti-racism protests and conversations about inequality following the May 25 killing of George Floyd.

The Washington team, one of the NFL's oldest clubs, for decades has refused to change the name and logo even though Native Americans and others have demanded it. Now, it appears the change will take place. "Let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming," noted NFL analyst Adam Schefter.

Meanwhile, Nike appears to have removed all merchandise featuring the NFL team from its site.

According to the club's statement shared by Schefter via Twitter, the team has been having internal talks for "weeks," which will now be formalized with the review.

Newly named head coach Ron Rivera said in the statement that the issue was "of personal importance to me."

The team statement concludes: "We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."

On Friday night, the Cleveland Indians released a statement which indicated the team would also rebrand the club.

5:40 p.m.: Updated with a statement from the Cleveland Indians.

8:55 a.m.: Added Nike's removal of merchandise from its site.