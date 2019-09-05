Washington National Opera Reacts to New Sexual Assault Allegations Against Placido Domingo

The company said it appreciated the courage it takes women to come forward with such allegations and noted it has zero-tolerance policies regarding harassment and discrimination.

Washington National Opera has issued a statement saying it is "disturbed and disheartened" by new allegations in an Associated Press story in which 11 women accuse opera legend Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct.

In the AP story, published Thursday, soprano Angela Turner Wilson said Domingo sexually harassed her during a 1999 production of Le Cid at the Washington opera company. Turner Wilson said Domingo forcefully grabbed her breast during a makeup session before a performance and on another occasion tried to kiss her in her dressing room and blocked her from leaving until she allowed him to kiss her cheek.

Washington Opera's statement did not mention Turner Wilson by name and did not say if it plans to investigate her allegations. She performed four seasons with the company and won its artist of the year award in 2000.

The company added that it appreciated the courage it takes women to come forward with such allegations and noted it has zero-tolerance policies regarding harassment and discrimination.

Domingo's spokeswoman did not respond to specific accusations but instead said the allegations were "riddled with inconsistencies."