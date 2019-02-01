Washington Post to Debut Tom Hanks-Narrated Super Bowl Commercial

The commercial will show scenes from major news events in history, from WWII through to the present day during Sunday's event.

In a first for the Washington Post, the outlet will debut a 60-second Super Bowl commercial, narrated by Tom Hanks, during Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The commercial will show scenes from major news events in history, from WWII through to the present day. According to the Post, Hanks' narration will "describe the role of journalists as eyewitnesses and gatherers of facts," as well as explore "the profession's larger importance to society."

Late journalist Marie Colvin, who was the subject of the recent film A Private War, will be shown in the commercial along with Austin Tice, a reporter believed to be missing in Syria, and Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in Istanbul in 2018. These journalists were affiliated with the Post and recognized for their determination and commitment to their work, despite all odds. The commercial serves to highlight the importance of their role and the dangers that journalists face in the field.

At the end of the spot, the slogan "Democracy Dies in Darkness" will appear alongside the Post logo. The commercial will air in the fourth quarter of the game.